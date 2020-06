Amenities

This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly. The home offers two bedroom, one bathroom, tile flooring and a washer/dryer. Minimum 6 month rental however long term preferred. A background screening, first months rent and security deposit required.