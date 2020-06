Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

630 Fawn Ridge Drive. Well Maintained Gorgeous Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus office/den with a 2 car garage. Stainless appliance in kitchen with a gas range. Split bedroom floor plan, eat in kitchen with inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Our office has recieved an active application.