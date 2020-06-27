All apartments in Orange City
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
608 Gilmore Stage Road
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 AM

608 Gilmore Stage Road

608 Gilmore Stage Road · No Longer Available
Location

608 Gilmore Stage Road, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 week FREE if rented by SEPTEMBER 1!

This lovely 3 bedroom home is available for rent. There is a built in fish tank in the wall int he living room! Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and has enough space for a table. Carpet throughout the main living areas. 2 bathrooms, 1 has a nice garden tub and stand up shower. There is a community play ground in the back, you can see from the large screened in patio. This will not last long. Contact us today 407-255-7189 or 407-269-4412

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Gilmore Stage Road have any available units?
608 Gilmore Stage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 608 Gilmore Stage Road have?
Some of 608 Gilmore Stage Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Gilmore Stage Road currently offering any rent specials?
608 Gilmore Stage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Gilmore Stage Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Gilmore Stage Road is pet friendly.
Does 608 Gilmore Stage Road offer parking?
Yes, 608 Gilmore Stage Road offers parking.
Does 608 Gilmore Stage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Gilmore Stage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Gilmore Stage Road have a pool?
No, 608 Gilmore Stage Road does not have a pool.
Does 608 Gilmore Stage Road have accessible units?
No, 608 Gilmore Stage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Gilmore Stage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Gilmore Stage Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Gilmore Stage Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 Gilmore Stage Road has units with air conditioning.
