1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:56 PM
158 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9200 SW 42 street
9200 Southwest 42nd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Room for rent with full bathroom, closet, and refrigerator. All utilities included water,trash,electricity,cable,and wifi. Partially furnished. On Lockbox, Call agent for details.
Results within 1 mile of Olympia Heights
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7441 SW 88 St
7441 Southwest 88th Place, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
757 sqft
For Lease Dadeland Area 1be/1ba Units, $1,690 - Property Id: 157677 Limited Time Promotions FREE 6 Weeks, Rents..! for Immediate Move in's! Call today, Promotions, and availability Subject to chance without Notice.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Come and see spectacular 1/1 remodeled apartment ,located close to shopping , grocery store, schools, bowling restaurants, gym, park, highways. Do not miss the opportunity !! This type of unit is renting quickly. Pool . Laundry facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3855 SW 79th Ave
3855 Southwest 79th Avenue, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Results within 5 miles of Olympia Heights
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Riviera
42 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
664 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
828 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fontainebleau Park West
56 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,516
759 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,765
734 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Flagami
118 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.