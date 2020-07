Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Call Tom Gaspari at 727-642-3678 Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in gated community. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring in the living room area Tile in the kitchen area and carpet in both bedrooms. Screened patio to relax and enjoy the sunshine. New washer & Dryer in unit.New refrigerator. Community pool , Tennis, Water, Sewer & trash are included in rent. Great location near shopping. 20 minutes to Tampa Airport.