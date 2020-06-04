211 Countryside Key Blvd

Amenities
Newly remodeled Townhome in Trendy Oldsmar - Property Id: 277067
NEWLY REMODELED -- NEW PICTURES COMING SOON! New flooring, new paint, new granite kitchen, new cabinets and vanities, and all brand new stainless appliances. This will feel like a Brand New Home!
Oldsmar is an awesome, trendy and centrally located Location! This townhouse feels bigger than it really is, with each large bedroom having its own full bath... and the downstairs having another 1/2 bath off the kitchen (great when you have guests). Safe, secure gated community with lots of friendly neighbors and very little noise. Great pool and tennis court. Walking distance to AMC Theater, Craft Street, Shaker & Peel, Panera, Starbucks, Pinellas Trail and close to parks.
Washer and Dryer in the unit!!
Water and trash included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277067
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5774877)