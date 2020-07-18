Amenities

The island life awaits at 363 Bluefish Drive! This cozy 2BR/1.5BA townhome for rent on Okaloosa Island is conveniently located across the street from the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast. Unfurnished and spacious, this rental will be available this March for a 12 month lease. The living room, kitchen and dining room are located downstairs, in addition to a half-bath. Upstairs, you will find two large bedrooms and the remaining bathroom. Enjoy evenings spent on the outdoor patio, or watching the sunset from the sandy shores of Fort Walton Beach, Florida! Trash and washer/dryer are included. No smoking and not pets!