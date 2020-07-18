All apartments in Okaloosa County
Find more places like 363 Bluefish Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Okaloosa County, FL
/
363 Bluefish Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

363 Bluefish Drive

363 Bluefish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

363 Bluefish Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32548
Santa Rosa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The island life awaits at 363 Bluefish Drive! This cozy 2BR/1.5BA townhome for rent on Okaloosa Island is conveniently located across the street from the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast. Unfurnished and spacious, this rental will be available this March for a 12 month lease. The living room, kitchen and dining room are located downstairs, in addition to a half-bath. Upstairs, you will find two large bedrooms and the remaining bathroom. Enjoy evenings spent on the outdoor patio, or watching the sunset from the sandy shores of Fort Walton Beach, Florida! Trash and washer/dryer are included. No smoking and not pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Bluefish Drive have any available units?
363 Bluefish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 363 Bluefish Drive have?
Some of 363 Bluefish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Bluefish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
363 Bluefish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Bluefish Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Bluefish Drive is pet friendly.
Does 363 Bluefish Drive offer parking?
No, 363 Bluefish Drive does not offer parking.
Does 363 Bluefish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Bluefish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Bluefish Drive have a pool?
No, 363 Bluefish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 363 Bluefish Drive have accessible units?
No, 363 Bluefish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Bluefish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Bluefish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Bluefish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Bluefish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWarrington, FLGonzalez, FLBellview, FLEnterprise, ALUpper Grand Lagoon, FLDaleville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College