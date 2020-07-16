All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:31 AM

1998 Hattie Mae Ln

1998 Hattie Mae Ln · (850) 986-7601
Location

1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard. Split floor plan and open living space offer an abundance of natural light. Kitchen upgrades include base cabinets w/ granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, extra work space and breakfast bar.Half Bath for all your guests. Bonus room can be used for an office, play room or formal dining. Master bath has large walk in shower, with glass doors. Double sinks, spacious walk in closet. Home is almost new and has updated fixtures, colors and finishes. No pets please and NO SMOKING anywhere on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln have any available units?
1998 Hattie Mae Ln has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln have?
Some of 1998 Hattie Mae Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1998 Hattie Mae Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1998 Hattie Mae Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1998 Hattie Mae Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1998 Hattie Mae Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1998 Hattie Mae Ln offers parking.
Does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1998 Hattie Mae Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln have a pool?
No, 1998 Hattie Mae Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln have accessible units?
No, 1998 Hattie Mae Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1998 Hattie Mae Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1998 Hattie Mae Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1998 Hattie Mae Ln has units with air conditioning.
