1998 Hattie Mae Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard. Split floor plan and open living space offer an abundance of natural light. Kitchen upgrades include base cabinets w/ granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, extra work space and breakfast bar.Half Bath for all your guests. Bonus room can be used for an office, play room or formal dining. Master bath has large walk in shower, with glass doors. Double sinks, spacious walk in closet. Home is almost new and has updated fixtures, colors and finishes. No pets please and NO SMOKING anywhere on the property.