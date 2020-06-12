/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
117 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Odessa, FL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
38 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1130 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16557 Swan View Circle
16557 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath 2-story townhome in the Swan View Townhomes community. Flooring is carpet and tile. There are ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
74 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lake Brant
46 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1090 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1019 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1120 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L1
1735 Cupecoy Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1740 sqft
Unit L1 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath - Property Id: 288443 Completely renovated 2Bed 2Bath Condo at Tampa's premier clothing optional resort. Water & Sewer Included!! Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1216 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4623 Cloverlawn Dr
4623 Clover Lawn Drive, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1935 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED AND UPDATED EXECUTIVE RENTAL OVERLOOKING THE NORTHDALE GOLF COURSE AND LAKE. THIS HOME HAS BEEN NEWLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM....
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE
16549 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
$1350 for a two year contract. Ready to move in! Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled 2bed/2.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
62 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
10 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
