2634 WHITTLER BRANCH

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

EXECUTIVE RENTAL! Located in the award-winning Starkey Ranch community in Odessa, FL, is this 1 year old Pulte home. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage with over 3000 sq ft is adorned with high ceilings, tile flooring, wood staircase and loft, modern kitchen with custom backsplash, stainless steel gas appliances, drop zone and an office located off of the kitchen. Tons of storage including walk in closets throughout. Main floor bedroom. Master and remaining bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry. Bedrooms are split. Jack and Jill bathroom offered and a large dual sink master ensuite. Large backyard, partially fenced and offers an extended patio. Living in Starkey, you will enjoy the community pools, hiking/biking trails, Cunningham park for kayaking, several playgrounds and top rated schools.