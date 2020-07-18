All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, FL
/
2634 WHITTLER BRANCH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2634 WHITTLER BRANCH

2634 Whittler Br · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

2634 Whittler Br, Odessa, FL 33556
Keystone Park Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
EXECUTIVE RENTAL! Located in the award-winning Starkey Ranch community in Odessa, FL, is this 1 year old Pulte home. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage with over 3000 sq ft is adorned with high ceilings, tile flooring, wood staircase and loft, modern kitchen with custom backsplash, stainless steel gas appliances, drop zone and an office located off of the kitchen. Tons of storage including walk in closets throughout. Main floor bedroom. Master and remaining bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry. Bedrooms are split. Jack and Jill bathroom offered and a large dual sink master ensuite. Large backyard, partially fenced and offers an extended patio. Living in Starkey, you will enjoy the community pools, hiking/biking trails, Cunningham park for kayaking, several playgrounds and top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH have any available units?
2634 WHITTLER BRANCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH have?
Some of 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH currently offering any rent specials?
2634 WHITTLER BRANCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH pet-friendly?
No, 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH offer parking?
Yes, 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH offers parking.
Does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH have a pool?
Yes, 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH has a pool.
Does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH have accessible units?
No, 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 WHITTLER BRANCH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch
Odessa, FL 33556
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur
Odessa, FL 33801
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 Bedrooms
Odessa Apartments with ParkingOdessa Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Odessa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College