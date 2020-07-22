All apartments in Odessa
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 PM

2415 Hearth Dr.

2415 Hearth Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Hearth Dr, Odessa, FL 33556
Wyndham Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction! This 2 story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,740 SF townhome with 2-car detached garage is located in the highly desirable community of Asturia. This home features an open concept downstairs that includes a large dining/kitchen combo, spacious living room, powder room, and open patio access. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and an oversized island/breakfast bar. Appliances include gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Nice sized enclosed patio area between the garage and home. Upstairs you will find the master suite, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room. The master bedroom is large enough to fit a King Size bed and the master bath features a large glass shower, double vanity, and a walk-in closet with plenty of storage. Rent includes a new washer and dryer, lawn maintenance, and community amenities such as the pool, Club House, park, and Nature Trails. Asturia is a growing community close to excellent schools, shopping, dining; with easy access to main roads and a short drive to USF or downtown Tampa.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee and $150 Leasing Fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Hearth Dr. have any available units?
2415 Hearth Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2415 Hearth Dr. have?
Some of 2415 Hearth Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Hearth Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Hearth Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Hearth Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Hearth Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Hearth Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Hearth Dr. offers parking.
Does 2415 Hearth Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Hearth Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Hearth Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2415 Hearth Dr. has a pool.
Does 2415 Hearth Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2415 Hearth Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Hearth Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Hearth Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Hearth Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Hearth Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
