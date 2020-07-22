2415 Hearth Dr.

Amenities

Brand New Construction! This 2 story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,740 SF townhome with 2-car detached garage is located in the highly desirable community of Asturia. This home features an open concept downstairs that includes a large dining/kitchen combo, spacious living room, powder room, and open patio access. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and an oversized island/breakfast bar. Appliances include gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Nice sized enclosed patio area between the garage and home. Upstairs you will find the master suite, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room. The master bedroom is large enough to fit a King Size bed and the master bath features a large glass shower, double vanity, and a walk-in closet with plenty of storage. Rent includes a new washer and dryer, lawn maintenance, and community amenities such as the pool, Club House, park, and Nature Trails. Asturia is a growing community close to excellent schools, shopping, dining; with easy access to main roads and a short drive to USF or downtown Tampa.



