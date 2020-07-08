All apartments in Odessa
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

2141 STONEVIEW ROAD

2141 Stoneview Road · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Stoneview Road, Odessa, FL 33556
Ashley Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal. The interior features lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Relax on the open patio overlooking a serene pond at the end of a long day! Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD have any available units?
2141 STONEVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2141 STONEVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 STONEVIEW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

