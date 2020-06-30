1746 PALADINO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Spectacular Townhome with a Pond View in the Gated Swan View Community. Very quiet and safe. Just upgraded to all luxury vinyl flooring throughout this beautiful home. NO carpet. Updated pictures for that coming. 2 upstairs master bedrooms with walk-in closets and each has their own bathroom. A laundry closet in the hallway separates the bedrooms for easy access. First floor has a spacious family room, dining and kitchen area along with a ½ bath. There is a covered patio with a large storage area just off it. Community pool with cabana and playground. This lovely townhome is located a short distance from the Suncoast Parkway and SR 54 for easy commuting to both work and fun. Many new restaurants, professional offices and shopping locations have recently opened within a very short distance away. Easy commutes to the beaches due to the convenient highway access.