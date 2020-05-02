16513 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Cozy 2 bed/ 2.5 bath town home in a nice gated community. This home features hardwood floor throughout the main level and carpet on the second level. Right behind the home is a conservation lot so you can enjoy the serene views and outdoor activities. Plenty of fun activities in this community including a community pool to soak up the sun and a community park.

*** There is an additional $100 HOA application fee per adult 18+ that will reside at the property.***