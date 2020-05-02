Cozy 2 bed/ 2.5 bath town home in a nice gated community. This home features hardwood floor throughout the main level and carpet on the second level. Right behind the home is a conservation lot so you can enjoy the serene views and outdoor activities. Plenty of fun activities in this community including a community pool to soak up the sun and a community park. *** There is an additional $100 HOA application fee per adult 18+ that will reside at the property.***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16513 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
16513 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16513 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 16513 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16513 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16513 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.