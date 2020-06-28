All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 16341 Swan View Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, FL
/
16341 Swan View Cir
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

16341 Swan View Cir

16341 Swan View Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16341 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Swan View Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Please contact Lori Hermansen for more information or to schedule a showing appointment. Prime location townhouse for rent in Odessa. If you are commuting to work you will want to look at this clean & well maintained home. Kitchen has all Maytag appliances & wood cabinets & cupboards. First floor vinyl plank throughout except for ceramic tile in the kitchen & half bath. Screened in back porch w/ locking storage closet. Bedrooms are upstairs& on opposite ends of the hallway. A built in desk area is located in the hallway outside the master bedroom. Full size washer & dryer on second floor for tenant convenience only. Up to 2 small, non-aggressive, breed dogs will be considered. HOA has online application processing & fee. Please allow up to 2 weeks for qualifying prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16341 Swan View Cir have any available units?
16341 Swan View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16341 Swan View Cir have?
Some of 16341 Swan View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16341 Swan View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16341 Swan View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16341 Swan View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 16341 Swan View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 16341 Swan View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16341 Swan View Cir offers parking.
Does 16341 Swan View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16341 Swan View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16341 Swan View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 16341 Swan View Cir has a pool.
Does 16341 Swan View Cir have accessible units?
No, 16341 Swan View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16341 Swan View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16341 Swan View Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 16341 Swan View Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16341 Swan View Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch
Odessa, FL 33556
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur
Odessa, FL 33801

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 Bedrooms
Odessa Apartments with BalconyOdessa Apartments with Gym
Odessa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College