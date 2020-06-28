16341 Swan View Cir

Amenities

Please contact Lori Hermansen for more information or to schedule a showing appointment. Prime location townhouse for rent in Odessa. If you are commuting to work you will want to look at this clean & well maintained home. Kitchen has all Maytag appliances & wood cabinets & cupboards. First floor vinyl plank throughout except for ceramic tile in the kitchen & half bath. Screened in back porch w/ locking storage closet. Bedrooms are upstairs& on opposite ends of the hallway. A built in desk area is located in the hallway outside the master bedroom. Full size washer & dryer on second floor for tenant convenience only. Up to 2 small, non-aggressive, breed dogs will be considered. HOA has online application processing & fee. Please allow up to 2 weeks for qualifying prior to move in.