1600 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL 33556 Tuscano at Suncoast
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
GREAT price on a nice sized 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath on a corner with a big patio and lots of storage. Full size washer & dryer included. The pictures are real and so is our office inside the clubhouse! Call, email, or stop by
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 have any available units?
1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
Is 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.