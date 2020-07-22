1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

GREAT price on a nice sized 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath on a corner with a big patio and lots of storage. Full size washer & dryer included. The pictures are real and so is our office inside the clubhouse! Call, email, or stop by