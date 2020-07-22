All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, FL
/
1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301

1600 Villa Capri Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1600 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Tuscano at Suncoast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
GREAT price on a nice sized 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath on a corner with a big patio and lots of storage. Full size washer & dryer included. The pictures are real and so is our office inside the clubhouse! Call, email, or stop by

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 have any available units?
1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
Is 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 offer parking?
No, 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur
Odessa, FL 33801
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch
Odessa, FL 33556
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOdessa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Odessa Apartments with ParkingOdessa Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Odessa Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College