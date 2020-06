1410 Villa Capri Cir # 1-308

Amenities

2 BED 3.5 BATH PLUS A LOFT CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 3RD FLOOR UNIT W/WOODEN DECK PATIO OVERLOOKING A SCENIC POND & COMMUNITY POOL. OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, SPIRAL STAIRCASE, CEILING FANS, VAULTED CEILINGS & MORE UPGRADES GALORE! KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST BAR, CLOSET PANTRY, REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE. COMMUNITY OFFERS TWO POOLS, FITNESS ROOM, CLUBHOUSE, THEATER ROOM, BARBECUE/GRILL AREAS, ETC. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SUNCOAST PARKWAY/VETERANS EXPRESSWAY, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS. EASY COMMUTING TO DOWNTOWN TAMPA, ST. PETE, CLEARWATER AND BRANDON. PROPERTY MANAGED BY LICENSED TAMPA PROPERTY MANAGER. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. Tenants must apply and be approved through the HOA. WATER INCLUDED AT AN ADDITIONAL FLAT RATE MONTHLY CHARGE OF $45.00