Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE IN READY 3/2 WITH OVER 2300 SQ FT UNDER ROOF IN THE HEART OF OCALA. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING, ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND THE REST IS TILE. NICE SIZED TILED BACK PORCH PERFECT FOR GRILLING OUT. COMPLETELY FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH A 6' PRIVACY FENCE. NICE SIZE GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, WORK AREA, AND UTILITY SINK. A SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.