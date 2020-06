Amenities

552 NE 43 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL WITH IN-TOWN OCALA LOCATION. HOME FEATURE LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA, SEPARATE DEN, AND LARGE BACKYARD WITH STORAGE BUILDING.



NO PETS!!!



Application fee is $50 per adult. One month's rent and one month's security due upon signing lease. Additional security deposit may be required based on credit report, criminal background, and rental history.



