All apartments in Ocala
Find more places like 4642 NE 11 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocala, FL
/
4642 NE 11 St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

4642 NE 11 St

4642 Northeast 11th Street · (352) 369-2002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocala
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4642 Northeast 11th Street, Ocala, FL 34470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4642 NE 11 St · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4642 NE 11 St Available 05/15/20 4642 NE 11 ST - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN HEART OF OCALA. HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUNROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH, WITH OVER HALF ACRE YARD.

One small dog under 25 pounds is allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Application fee is $50 per adult. One month's rent and one month's security due upon signing lease. Additional security deposit may be required based on credit report, criminal background, and rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4406886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 NE 11 St have any available units?
4642 NE 11 St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
Is 4642 NE 11 St currently offering any rent specials?
4642 NE 11 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 NE 11 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4642 NE 11 St is pet friendly.
Does 4642 NE 11 St offer parking?
No, 4642 NE 11 St does not offer parking.
Does 4642 NE 11 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4642 NE 11 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 NE 11 St have a pool?
No, 4642 NE 11 St does not have a pool.
Does 4642 NE 11 St have accessible units?
No, 4642 NE 11 St does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 NE 11 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 NE 11 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4642 NE 11 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4642 NE 11 St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4642 NE 11 St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave
Ocala, FL 34470
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474

Similar Pages

Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala Apartments with Balcony
Ocala Apartments with ParkingOcala Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity