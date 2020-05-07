Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

4642 NE 11 St Available 05/15/20 4642 NE 11 ST - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN HEART OF OCALA. HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUNROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH, WITH OVER HALF ACRE YARD.



One small dog under 25 pounds is allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.



Application fee is $50 per adult. One month's rent and one month's security due upon signing lease. Additional security deposit may be required based on credit report, criminal background, and rental history.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4406886)