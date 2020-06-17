All apartments in Ocala
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:26 PM

3144 NE 2ND PLACE

3144 Northeast 2nd Place · (352) 362-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL 34470

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3654 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS. You are within an hour drive to The Villages, the beach, amusement parks and the springs. All of our properties come fully furnished with linens, dishes, cable TV and WiFi. make this your homebase in beautiful Ocala. Seperate apartment upstairs is occupied and has shared entry with main house downstairs. This is a Rental of 3/2 downstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 NE 2ND PLACE have any available units?
3144 NE 2ND PLACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 NE 2ND PLACE have?
Some of 3144 NE 2ND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 NE 2ND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3144 NE 2ND PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 NE 2ND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3144 NE 2ND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 3144 NE 2ND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3144 NE 2ND PLACE does offer parking.
Does 3144 NE 2ND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 NE 2ND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 NE 2ND PLACE have a pool?
No, 3144 NE 2ND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3144 NE 2ND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3144 NE 2ND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 NE 2ND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 NE 2ND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
