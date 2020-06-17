3144 NE 2ND PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS. You are within an hour drive to The Villages, the beach, amusement parks and the springs. All of our properties come fully furnished with linens, dishes, cable TV and WiFi. make this your homebase in beautiful Ocala. Seperate apartment upstairs is occupied and has shared entry with main house downstairs. This is a Rental of 3/2 downstairs