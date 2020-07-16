2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen. Attractive living room, dining room and eat in dinette area. Nice lanai. Two car garage. Club house of Cala Hills offers community swimming pool, exercise room, and party halls, racquet ball courts. Stand Alone villa house. Appointments required. Short term or or annual lease offered. If under 7 months sales tax required and utility charges will be passed through to tenant.