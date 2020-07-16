All apartments in Ocala
Find more places like 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocala, FL
/
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE

2651 Southwest 20th Circle · (352) 690-1909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocala
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL 34471

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen. Attractive living room, dining room and eat in dinette area. Nice lanai. Two car garage. Club house of Cala Hills offers community swimming pool, exercise room, and party halls, racquet ball courts. Stand Alone villa house. Appointments required. Short term or or annual lease offered. If under 7 months sales tax required and utility charges will be passed through to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE have any available units?
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE have?
Some of 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474

Similar Pages

Ocala 1 BedroomsOcala 2 Bedrooms
Ocala Apartments with BalconiesOcala Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSouth Apopka, FLCrystal River, FLSugarmill Woods, FL
The Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLTavares, FLInverness, FLEustis, FLGroveland, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLCitrus Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity