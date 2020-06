231 NE 28 Ave #208

Amenities

231 NE 28 AVE UNIT #208 - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO ON 12TH FAIRWAY OF MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE. HOME FEATURES LAMINATE FLOORS IN DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN, BATHS, AND LAUNDRY ROOM, WOOD CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND FIXTURES, AND SCREENED BACK PORCH. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH GARDEN JACUZZI TUB.



NO PETS!



Application fee is $50 per adult. One month's rent and one month's security due upon signing lease. Additional security deposit may be required based on credit report, criminal background, and rental history.



