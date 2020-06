Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS AND IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2BED/2BA WITH DEN OR OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM WITH CLOSET IN HALLWAY. 1 MILE FROM THE SQUARE, 1 BLOCK FROM THE BOULEVARD. NEW WATER HEATER, ELECTRIC, AND PLUMBING. WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS INDOOR. ONLY APPROVED PETS WITH DEPOSIT ALLOWED.