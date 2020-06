Amenities

new construction parking air conditioning accessible

Almost new units!!! 2,600sf with double bay 16ft high doors. Unit is 52' wide. 2 truck doors warehouse. 2 pedestrian door enters 2 office which leads to warehouse. 2 Offices(ac) and 2 Bath.

FOR LEASE: Low Price! New construction in Northcentral Ocala. Close to Downtown Ocala!! Two 9,100 SF buildings facing eachother separated by parking and loading/unloading areas. Each unit is 50 feet deep. Each building has a combination of 1300 - 2600 SF units, each with large 12 feet wide x 14 feet hight doors; high truck doors in front and pedestrian doors. Each unit has an office and handicap accessible bathroom. Each building has 6feet awning covering the front of the building and sidewalk. Tenants may combine units into larger units. 200 Amp service for 2600 SF units and 100 Amp Service for 1300 SF units. M1 Zoning.