Apartment List
/
FL
/
oak ridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

218 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
$
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
32 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
26 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
8 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2370 Grand Central Pkwy
2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Estate Park Central - Property Id: 302609 Cozy 3/2 Townhome at the Estates at Park Central in the beautiful Millenia mall area, 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando This gorgeous RESORT STYLE LIVING gated estate has the following

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3615 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3615 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
3615 Conroy Rd - Unit 637 Mosaic @ Millenia Available 08/07/20 2 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE4248230)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4
2460 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1457 sqft
3/2, 3-story townhome, in guard-gated community near Millenia! - Maintenance-free living in a convenient location! This 3-story townhome offers an open living area, with large, split bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3741 Conroy Rd
3741 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
648 sqft
3741 Conroy Rd - Unit 2724 Available 09/05/20 One Bed in Gated Community - Text or call Jeanine at 407-506-6572 for showing. Thank you! (RLNE3311595)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3611 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3611 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1336 sqft
3 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE2344948)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1
2532 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
End Unit facing the street with bay window in the living room. Ceramic tile foyer, marble window sills, 30" European style cabinetry, oversize bath tub. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, outdoor patio, oversize 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4989 NORTHLAWN WAY
4989 Northlawn Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2353 sqft
Spacious, open and well maintained 4 bedroom home in the highly sought Millennium Park Community will be available for rent in August. The newer single family home is 2300 square feet with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Oak Ridge, FL

Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.

Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 BedroomsOak Ridge 3 BedroomsOak Ridge Apartments with BalconyOak Ridge Apartments with Garage
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Ridge Apartments with ParkingOak Ridge Apartments with Pool
Oak Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesOak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College