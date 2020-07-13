218 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with parking
Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.
Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.