Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

185 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Park Central
8 Units Available
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$770
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
942 sqft
Relax and breathe deep in the shade of the palms at Palmetto at East Mil. Delightful brand-new upgraded interiors with Floridian flare surround your every day experience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
3 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Florida Center North
19 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Millenia
10 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Americana
9 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Millenia
23 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Park Central
36 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Park Central
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5215 Millenia Boulevard
5215 Millenia Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4206 Eastgate Dr
4206 Eastgate Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4752 Walden Circle
4752 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss this beautiful 1/1 condo located in Walden Palms Community! Laminated wood flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances! Open kitchen with additional breakfast bar provides extra eating space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4724 Walden Circle #1534
4724 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ready today at Walden Palms near Millenia Mall - 1 Bed 1 Bath Home offers open layout with living dining room combo fully carpeted. Quaint kitchen with all appliances for your home cooked meals.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4756 Walden Cir Unit 633
4756 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo in Orlando - Fully furnished One Bedroom Condo conveniently located next to I-4 and close to Universal Studios, The Mall at Millennia, and only 5 minutes away from Down Town Orlando.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3735 Conroy Road #2211
3735 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1174 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Millenia at Mosaic - Beautiful upgraded 2/2 Condo located in the 24-hour manned gated Mosaic at Millenia. This unit is located on the ground floor with a beeautiful private garden and a large covered porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Americana
1 Unit Available
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199
1972 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE for a June 26th move in! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with split bedrooms, open floor plan, washer and dryer

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3593 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3593 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
782 sqft
One Bed in Gated Community - (RLNE4705695)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3751 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3751 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1174 sqft
2 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE5734799)
City Guide for Oak Ridge, FL

Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.

Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oak Ridge, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

