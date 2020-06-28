5513 PGA Blvd #4823

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - **New fridge coming** Welcome home to this newly upgraded unit in Orlando!! SPACIOUS open floor plan with lots natural light!! Enjoy your mornings on your private balcony facing the community's lake! The unit has upgraded flooring, light fixtures, walk in master closet and lots of storage!

Conveniently located minutes from Mall of Millenia, Universal, shops, theaters and restaurants! Zoned for Freedom High School, Westridge Middle School and Millennia Gardens Elementary School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5547814)