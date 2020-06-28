All apartments in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, FL
5513 PGA Blvd #4823
5513 PGA Blvd #4823

5513 Pga Boulevard
Location

5513 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - **New fridge coming** Welcome home to this newly upgraded unit in Orlando!! SPACIOUS open floor plan with lots natural light!! Enjoy your mornings on your private balcony facing the community's lake! The unit has upgraded flooring, light fixtures, walk in master closet and lots of storage!
Conveniently located minutes from Mall of Millenia, Universal, shops, theaters and restaurants! Zoned for Freedom High School, Westridge Middle School and Millennia Gardens Elementary School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5547814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 have any available units?
5513 PGA Blvd #4823 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 have?
Some of 5513 PGA Blvd #4823's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 currently offering any rent specials?
5513 PGA Blvd #4823 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 is pet friendly.
Does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 offer parking?
No, 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 does not offer parking.
Does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 have a pool?
Yes, 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 has a pool.
Does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 have accessible units?
No, 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5513 PGA Blvd #4823 has units with air conditioning.
