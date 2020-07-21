2422 Pineway Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in Orange Blossom Terrace only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways! - Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in Orange Blossom Terrace only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways. This home features a BRAND NEW KITCHEN with new stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and wood block counters. Other features include a freshly painted interior, newly renovated 2nd bathroom, tile floors throughout all the living space, utility room with washer / dryer hookups, & an attached 1 car carport.



Minimum application requirements - Minimum 620 credit score, minimum household income must be 2x the monthly rental amount, NO EVICTIONS, good rental history.



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5395319)