2422 Pineway Dr
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2422 Pineway Dr

2422 Pineway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Pineway Drive, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in Orange Blossom Terrace only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways! - Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in Orange Blossom Terrace only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways. This home features a BRAND NEW KITCHEN with new stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and wood block counters. Other features include a freshly painted interior, newly renovated 2nd bathroom, tile floors throughout all the living space, utility room with washer / dryer hookups, & an attached 1 car carport.

Minimum application requirements - Minimum 620 credit score, minimum household income must be 2x the monthly rental amount, NO EVICTIONS, good rental history.

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5395319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Pineway Dr have any available units?
2422 Pineway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 2422 Pineway Dr have?
Some of 2422 Pineway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Pineway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Pineway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Pineway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Pineway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 2422 Pineway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Pineway Dr offers parking.
Does 2422 Pineway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Pineway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Pineway Dr have a pool?
No, 2422 Pineway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Pineway Dr have accessible units?
No, 2422 Pineway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Pineway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Pineway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 Pineway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 Pineway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
