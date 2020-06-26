4940 TRASKWOOD COURT

Amenities

Great rental home in Northdale! Four bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Swimming pool. Fenced yard. Downstairs are the living areas, kitchen, laundry room, the 4th bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The master bedroom and the 2 other bedrooms are upstairs. The living/dining room and kitchen have crown molding. The living/dining room has laminate flooring. The rest of the downstairs is tile with the exception of the 4th bedroom which is carpeted. Upstairs is all carpet except the bathrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. The kitchen is very roomy. It offers a lot of counter space and cupboards. The appliances are stainless steel. The garage has a garage door opener, small workbench and has a side entry door. The swimming pool is open, but there is a covered lanai. The backyard is fenced. The home is situated on a large corner lot on a quite street. The rent includes the swimming pool and lawn services.