All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
4940 TRASKWOOD COURT
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

4940 TRASKWOOD COURT

4940 Traskwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4940 Traskwood Court, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great rental home in Northdale! Four bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Swimming pool. Fenced yard. Downstairs are the living areas, kitchen, laundry room, the 4th bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The master bedroom and the 2 other bedrooms are upstairs. The living/dining room and kitchen have crown molding. The living/dining room has laminate flooring. The rest of the downstairs is tile with the exception of the 4th bedroom which is carpeted. Upstairs is all carpet except the bathrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. The kitchen is very roomy. It offers a lot of counter space and cupboards. The appliances are stainless steel. The garage has a garage door opener, small workbench and has a side entry door. The swimming pool is open, but there is a covered lanai. The backyard is fenced. The home is situated on a large corner lot on a quite street. The rent includes the swimming pool and lawn services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT have any available units?
4940 TRASKWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT have?
Some of 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4940 TRASKWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4940 TRASKWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg