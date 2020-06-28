Amenities

4206 Hollow Hill Dr. Available 05/15/20 Fully Furnished Corporate Turn Key 2BR/1BA Apt in Northdale with Patio and Pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 05/15/2020. Corporate fully furnished turn key apartment rental in Northdale with its own parking pad, patio and shared covered back patio with pool. Enter through your private entry into living/dining/kitchen area. Rental features ceramic tile throughout. 2 spacious bedrooms and bathroom with walk in shower. Enjoy your private front covered patio and spacious shared covered back patio with pavers, pool and bar-b-q grill. Rental is fully furnished with all you need. No need to bring anything besides your clothes. Great Northdale location. Close to shopping and restaurants and convenient to the Veterans Expressway.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1569756?accessKey=5dcd



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Pets Allowed



