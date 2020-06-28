All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 16612 Meadow Grove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
16612 Meadow Grove St
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:13 PM

16612 Meadow Grove St

16612 Meadow Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16612 Meadow Grove Street, Northdale, FL 33618
Cypress Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car garage home with screened lanai overlooking the pool and the fully fenced backyard. You enter the home into living room (12x10) and dining room (12x10) that are separated by stylish columns. Beyond is the kitchen that is open to the large family room (14x18) with its fireplace and volume ceilings. The modern kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, and a stainless appliances package that consists of a range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master suite features dual walk-in closets, and en suite bathroom with soaking tub, separate large shower stall, and double vanities. There is a split bedroom floorplan with three additional bedrooms and two guest bathrooms (one which doubles as a pool bath). The Cypress Meadows community is conveniently close to the Veterans/Suncoast Expressway with easy access to Tampa International Airport, I-275, downtown Tampa and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Lawn and pool service are included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16612 Meadow Grove St have any available units?
16612 Meadow Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16612 Meadow Grove St have?
Some of 16612 Meadow Grove St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16612 Meadow Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
16612 Meadow Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16612 Meadow Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16612 Meadow Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 16612 Meadow Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 16612 Meadow Grove St offers parking.
Does 16612 Meadow Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16612 Meadow Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16612 Meadow Grove St have a pool?
Yes, 16612 Meadow Grove St has a pool.
Does 16612 Meadow Grove St have accessible units?
No, 16612 Meadow Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 16612 Meadow Grove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16612 Meadow Grove St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16612 Meadow Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16612 Meadow Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg