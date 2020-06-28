16612 Meadow Grove St

Amenities

Available Now! Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car garage home with screened lanai overlooking the pool and the fully fenced backyard. You enter the home into living room (12x10) and dining room (12x10) that are separated by stylish columns. Beyond is the kitchen that is open to the large family room (14x18) with its fireplace and volume ceilings. The modern kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, and a stainless appliances package that consists of a range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The master suite features dual walk-in closets, and en suite bathroom with soaking tub, separate large shower stall, and double vanities. There is a split bedroom floorplan with three additional bedrooms and two guest bathrooms (one which doubles as a pool bath). The Cypress Meadows community is conveniently close to the Veterans/Suncoast Expressway with easy access to Tampa International Airport, I-275, downtown Tampa and the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Lawn and pool service are included in the rent.



