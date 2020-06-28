16022 Dawnview Dr.

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom townhouse for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage townhouse for rent located in the heart of Northdale! This townhouse has been completely renovated featuring a new kitchen, flooring, and paint throughout. The downstairs features an open living area with lots of natural bright light. The kitchen features white cabinets and updated decorative counter tops as well as a small space for an informal dinning room. One bedroom is located downstairs which also has a sliding glass door to let in natural light and nature. The property looks out onto a conservation area. Downstairs also features a half bath perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs features carpet flooring throughout and 2 additional bedrooms. The bedrooms are spacious and offer ample storage. The full bath features a vanity and shower/tub combo.



Rent: $1350.00

Security Deposit: $1350.00

Beds: 3

Bath: 1.5

Garage: 1

Sorry no pets



For more information please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

Office: (813) 908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



