All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 16022 Dawnview Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
16022 Dawnview Dr.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

16022 Dawnview Dr.

16022 Dawnview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16022 Dawnview Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom townhouse for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage townhouse for rent located in the heart of Northdale! This townhouse has been completely renovated featuring a new kitchen, flooring, and paint throughout. The downstairs features an open living area with lots of natural bright light. The kitchen features white cabinets and updated decorative counter tops as well as a small space for an informal dinning room. One bedroom is located downstairs which also has a sliding glass door to let in natural light and nature. The property looks out onto a conservation area. Downstairs also features a half bath perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs features carpet flooring throughout and 2 additional bedrooms. The bedrooms are spacious and offer ample storage. The full bath features a vanity and shower/tub combo.

Rent: $1350.00
Security Deposit: $1350.00
Beds: 3
Bath: 1.5
Garage: 1
Sorry no pets

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
Office: (813) 908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5157196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16022 Dawnview Dr. have any available units?
16022 Dawnview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
Is 16022 Dawnview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16022 Dawnview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16022 Dawnview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 16022 Dawnview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16022 Dawnview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16022 Dawnview Dr. offers parking.
Does 16022 Dawnview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16022 Dawnview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16022 Dawnview Dr. have a pool?
No, 16022 Dawnview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 16022 Dawnview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16022 Dawnview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16022 Dawnview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16022 Dawnview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16022 Dawnview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16022 Dawnview Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg