Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

8065 Picketts Court

8065 Picketts Court · (352) 238-7536
Location

8065 Picketts Court, North Weeki Wachee, FL 34613
The Heather

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1st, last and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer flooring throughout. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit. One parking spot provided w/ guest spots available. HOA dues/maintenance fees included in rent. Access to private pool included, trash included. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Move in immediately. 12 month+ leases only. NO CALLS -- PLEASE EMAIL INQUIRES TO TPLUMADORE@KW.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8065 Picketts Court have any available units?
8065 Picketts Court has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8065 Picketts Court have?
Some of 8065 Picketts Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8065 Picketts Court currently offering any rent specials?
8065 Picketts Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8065 Picketts Court pet-friendly?
No, 8065 Picketts Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Weeki Wachee.
Does 8065 Picketts Court offer parking?
Yes, 8065 Picketts Court offers parking.
Does 8065 Picketts Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8065 Picketts Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8065 Picketts Court have a pool?
Yes, 8065 Picketts Court has a pool.
Does 8065 Picketts Court have accessible units?
No, 8065 Picketts Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8065 Picketts Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8065 Picketts Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8065 Picketts Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8065 Picketts Court does not have units with air conditioning.
