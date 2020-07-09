8065 Picketts Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

1st, last and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer flooring throughout. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit. One parking spot provided w/ guest spots available. HOA dues/maintenance fees included in rent. Access to private pool included, trash included. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Move in immediately. 12 month+ leases only. NO CALLS -- PLEASE EMAIL INQUIRES TO TPLUMADORE@KW.COM