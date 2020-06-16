All apartments in North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail

2175 NW Tilia Trl · (772) 419-9545
Location

2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL 34994
North River Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows. Enjoy well-appointed interior spaces including tall ceilings, plantation shutters, a spacious master suite with twin walk-in closets, his and her vanities, a Jacuzzi tub and dual head sports shower. Included in the rent are lawn maintenance, pest control, and basic cable.

This home is located in North Stuart's "The Estuary", a private gated community which features a relaxing community pool, two tennis courts, walking paths and more. This location is just five minutes from Treasure Coast Mall, many restaurants, and about 15 minutes from the famous Jensen beaches. The Estuary Home Owners Association requires its own rental application, an application processing fee of $100, two (2) letters of reference, and a copy of license/vehicle information. No commercial trucks, RVs or motorcycles allowed. An in-person association interview is required prior to occupancy.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/B3ymEg2MC4g

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: 03/01/2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds. A small mature pet under 30lbs allowed with a non-refundable $300 pet fee. If you bring a pet, $25.00 per month pet rent applied to base rent.

SMOKING: Sorry, smoking is never permitted.

MOVE-IN FEES: First months rent, last months rent and security deposit required prior to move-in. Tenant Candidates must qualify to rent this unit. Qualification criteria can be found at floridapm.net; click Tenants, then select Tenant Qualification Criteria. See below for HOA specific fees.

HOLD or RESERVATION FEE: An amount equal to one month's rent when paid in advance of a lease start date.

SPECIAL SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: All showings are agent accompanied for this residence. Meet the showing agent at the entrance gate to "The Estuary".

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

- Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
- Head to floridapm.net; click Tenants, then select New Tenant Application
- Complete the Online Application Form
- Pay the Application Fee of $69 per adult applicant

• Property Description Details •

AREA INFORMATION: This location is just five minutes from Treasure Coast Mall, many restaurants, and about 15 minutes from the famous Jensen beaches.

FLOORING: Tile and wood-look flooring throughout

GARAGE/PARKING: Residence includes a 2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and dryer are included

PROPERTY TYPE: 1 story Villa with a single shared wall

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash removal, pool access, tennis access, and lawn maintenance

YEAR BUILT: 2003

YARD: Very small, non-fenced yard

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

MANAGEMENT'S APPLICATION FEE: $69 per adult over age 18; fee also applies to any adult children which may be residing in the parent's household.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Average 3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Guarantors or Co-Signers are not accepted on this property.

LEASE DURATION: Minimum of one year.

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available for this property

MANAGEMENT LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $14.00 monthly

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None, Renters Insurance is recommended. If you do not have renter's insurance and wish to rent this property, property manager can refer you to a renter's insurance vendor at time of rental.

• HOA Instructions •

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Trash removal, pool access, tennis access, and lawn maintenance.

HOA FEES: An application processing fee of $100 is required at application.

•Real Estate Broker •

This property marketed by South Florida Realty Management, a Licensed Florida Real Estate Broker with a local office at 206 SW Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994, Christopher Lundstrom, Licensed Real Estate Broker. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Office number: (772) 220-0844 x6 for showing scheduling or schedule online anytime at floridapm.net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail have any available units?
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail have?
Some of 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North River Shores.
Does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail does offer parking.
Does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail has a pool.
Does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail have accessible units?
No, 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2175 Northwest Tilia Trail has units with air conditioning.
