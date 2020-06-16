2175 Northwest Tilia Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows. Enjoy well-appointed interior spaces including tall ceilings, plantation shutters, a spacious master suite with twin walk-in closets, his and her vanities, a Jacuzzi tub and dual head sports shower. Included in the rent are lawn maintenance, pest control, and basic cable.



This home is located in North Stuart's "The Estuary", a private gated community which features a relaxing community pool, two tennis courts, walking paths and more. This location is just five minutes from Treasure Coast Mall, many restaurants, and about 15 minutes from the famous Jensen beaches. The Estuary Home Owners Association requires its own rental application, an application processing fee of $100, two (2) letters of reference, and a copy of license/vehicle information. No commercial trucks, RVs or motorcycles allowed. An in-person association interview is required prior to occupancy.



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/B3ymEg2MC4g



Frequently Asked Questions:



AVAILABILITY DATE: 03/01/2020



PET RESTRICTIONS: No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds. A small mature pet under 30lbs allowed with a non-refundable $300 pet fee. If you bring a pet, $25.00 per month pet rent applied to base rent.



SMOKING: Sorry, smoking is never permitted.



MOVE-IN FEES: First months rent, last months rent and security deposit required prior to move-in. Tenant Candidates must qualify to rent this unit. Qualification criteria can be found at floridapm.net; click Tenants, then select Tenant Qualification Criteria. See below for HOA specific fees.



HOLD or RESERVATION FEE: An amount equal to one month's rent when paid in advance of a lease start date.



SPECIAL SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: All showings are agent accompanied for this residence. Meet the showing agent at the entrance gate to "The Estuary".



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



- Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

- Head to floridapm.net; click Tenants, then select New Tenant Application

- Complete the Online Application Form

- Pay the Application Fee of $69 per adult applicant



• Property Description Details •



AREA INFORMATION: This location is just five minutes from Treasure Coast Mall, many restaurants, and about 15 minutes from the famous Jensen beaches.



FLOORING: Tile and wood-look flooring throughout



GARAGE/PARKING: Residence includes a 2 car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and dryer are included



PROPERTY TYPE: 1 story Villa with a single shared wall



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash removal, pool access, tennis access, and lawn maintenance



YEAR BUILT: 2003



YARD: Very small, non-fenced yard



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



MANAGEMENT'S APPLICATION FEE: $69 per adult over age 18; fee also applies to any adult children which may be residing in the parent's household.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Average 3 business days



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Guarantors or Co-Signers are not accepted on this property.



LEASE DURATION: Minimum of one year.



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available for this property



MANAGEMENT LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $14.00 monthly



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None, Renters Insurance is recommended. If you do not have renter's insurance and wish to rent this property, property manager can refer you to a renter's insurance vendor at time of rental.



• HOA Instructions •



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Trash removal, pool access, tennis access, and lawn maintenance.



HOA FEES: An application processing fee of $100 is required at application.



•Real Estate Broker •



This property marketed by South Florida Realty Management, a Licensed Florida Real Estate Broker with a local office at 206 SW Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994, Christopher Lundstrom, Licensed Real Estate Broker. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Office number: (772) 220-0844 x6 for showing scheduling or schedule online anytime at floridapm.net.