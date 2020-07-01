All apartments in North River Shores
North River Shores, FL
2061 NW 21st Terrace
2061 NW 21st Terrace

2061 Northwest 21st Terrace · (772) 263-0542
North River Shores
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

2061 Northwest 21st Terrace, North River Shores, FL 34994
North River Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-104 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Downstairs corner, fully furnished condo in desirable Estuary waterfront community. New carpet and paint in this well-maintained condo in move-in condition, just bring your toothbrush and personal belongings. Second bedroom has Murphy bed for more working space, kitchen has new stainless steel refrigerator and living room has new leather couch and recliner. The screen porch overlooks a park-like area. This Gated Community offers many amenities including pools, tennis and a day dock. Condo Association approval is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 NW 21st Terrace have any available units?
2061 NW 21st Terrace has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2061 NW 21st Terrace have?
Some of 2061 NW 21st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 NW 21st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2061 NW 21st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 NW 21st Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2061 NW 21st Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North River Shores.
Does 2061 NW 21st Terrace offer parking?
No, 2061 NW 21st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2061 NW 21st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 NW 21st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 NW 21st Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2061 NW 21st Terrace has a pool.
Does 2061 NW 21st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2061 NW 21st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 NW 21st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 NW 21st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2061 NW 21st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2061 NW 21st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
