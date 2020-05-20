1225 NW 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board

Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel. Included in renovation, this condo has new ceiling height cabinets in the kitchen for extra storage, new tile and counter tops, new top of the line Trane A/C in 2016, new water heater in 2019 and hurricane shutters on all windows except porch.Beautiful view of the golf course and lake out front windows.

Very active 55+ community with clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard, workshops etc.

No pets, trucks or motorcycles

This condo is convenient to Treasure Coast Mass and is surrounded by numerous restaurants. It is , also, close to downtown Stuart and Jensen Beach, Riverside shops and dining. Hutchinson Island beaches are only 15 minutes away!