North River Shores, FL
1225 NW 21st Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:43 AM

1225 NW 21st Street

1225 Northwest 21st Street · (772) 341-8690
Location

1225 Northwest 21st Street, North River Shores, FL 34994
North River Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2312 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 747 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel. Included in renovation, this condo has new ceiling height cabinets in the kitchen for extra storage, new tile and counter tops, new top of the line Trane A/C in 2016, new water heater in 2019 and hurricane shutters on all windows except porch.Beautiful view of the golf course and lake out front windows.
Very active 55+ community with clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard, workshops etc.
No pets, trucks or motorcycles
This condo is convenient to Treasure Coast Mass and is surrounded by numerous restaurants. It is , also, close to downtown Stuart and Jensen Beach, Riverside shops and dining. Hutchinson Island beaches are only 15 minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 NW 21st Street have any available units?
1225 NW 21st Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1225 NW 21st Street have?
Some of 1225 NW 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 NW 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1225 NW 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 NW 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1225 NW 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North River Shores.
Does 1225 NW 21st Street offer parking?
No, 1225 NW 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1225 NW 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 NW 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 NW 21st Street have a pool?
Yes, 1225 NW 21st Street has a pool.
Does 1225 NW 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1225 NW 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 NW 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 NW 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 NW 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1225 NW 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
