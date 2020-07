Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

This extremely well maintained waterfront home is just couple blocks from the beach, close to tennis courts/parks and is waiting for its new occupant. It is situated on a .61 acre lot, features hardwood floors throughout, 2 out of 3 bedrooms are ensuite with water views. There is even a private beach at the end of the beautifully landscaped tranquil rear yard. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.