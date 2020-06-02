All apartments in North Redington Beach
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE

17002 Dolphin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17002 Dolphin Drive, North Redington Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
BEACH LIFE IS CALLING! This completely renovated apartment is ready for you! Yes everything is brand new in this charming beach apartment. Walls, floors, appliances, shower, kitchen, bedrooms, carpet etc... Sit out on your front porch and you have a view of the water or you could walk across gulf blvd and be at the beach. We call it the secret beach because only the locals know about it. The peaceful easy vibe is just a bonus and included in the rent. Walk to the Frog pond restaurant or the fitness center. Everything is right there! Yes life really can be this good. Call us today to see this amazing place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE have any available units?
17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Redington Beach, FL.
What amenities does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE have?
Some of 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Redington Beach.
Does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
