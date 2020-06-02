17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

BEACH LIFE IS CALLING! This completely renovated apartment is ready for you! Yes everything is brand new in this charming beach apartment. Walls, floors, appliances, shower, kitchen, bedrooms, carpet etc... Sit out on your front porch and you have a view of the water or you could walk across gulf blvd and be at the beach. We call it the secret beach because only the locals know about it. The peaceful easy vibe is just a bonus and included in the rent. Walk to the Frog pond restaurant or the fitness center. Everything is right there! Yes life really can be this good. Call us today to see this amazing place!