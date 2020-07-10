/
apartments with washer dryer
310 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with washer-dryer
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 20 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $250 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from the dock.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
1036 Us Highway 1
1036 US Route 1, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1613 sqft
Beautiful intracoastal view . Split bedroowm ,eat in kitchen full size washer dryer large screened porch
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.
1 Unit Available
370 Golfview Road
370 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
SEAMARK 302 features new plank tile flooring throughout the spacious condo with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen w/jade granite countertops, warm wood cabinetry + stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
834 Prosperity Farms Road
834 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1117 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live near PGA Blvd on Prosperity Farms Road. Large remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex with washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
Contact for Availability
North Palm Beach Village
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
136 Yacht Club Drive
136 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1335 sqft
Enjoy living the North Palm Beach lifestyle - just down the street from the brand new North Palm Beach Country Club and across the street from the North Palm Beach Marina.This quiet charming building is a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Old Port Cove
108 Lakeshore Drive
108 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1637 sqft
Great sunrise views from this 2 bed room, 2 bath unit with large wrap balcony, Enjoy Sandpiper Grille located on site that delivers to your door. On site pool, hot tuband large grill area.
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.
1 Unit Available
390 Golfview Road
390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
130 Yacht Club Drive
130 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1608 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 Yacht Club Drive in North Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1895 sqft
Direct views of the intracoastal, Rare first floor unit, no stairs! Rare 3 Bed/ 3 Bathroom 1st Floor unit. Light Bright Unit with Intracoastal views. Private fenced in patio, Unit has Full size washer and Dryer. Ceramic floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
113 Renaissance Drive
113 Renaissance Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Gracious two level townhome, private screen enclosed pool and large two car garage. Very private gated community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
735 Hummingbird Way
735 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice first floor two bed, two bath apartment. Peaceful area on the Earman River with pool access and dock available for lease $200 a month. Pets allowed. Personal Trucks okay.
Results within 1 mile of North Palm Beach
36 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2503 sqft
Truly Magnificent!! Oceanfront Living at it's Finest!! This Totally and Impeccably Renovated unit is available for off season 2020 and the 2021 season..
1 Unit Available
1015 Lake Shore Drive
1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater,
Contact for Availability
Kelsey City
314 Date Palm Drive
314 Date Palm Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous single family home with 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, covered screened patio, carport, in-ground pool. Completely tiled inside, white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1444 sqft
Resort style community in Palm Beach Gardens. Less than a 1-mile from Gardens Mall, Downtown at The Gardens, I 95 and Whole Foods. This unit is only steps from the resort pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, gym, and tennis.
