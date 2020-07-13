/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
223 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Old Port Cove
126 Lakeshore Drive
126 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1424 sqft
Beautiful Intracoastal and Ocean views. Beautifully furnished, turnkey condo. Resort style living. Come spend your winter months here! Community offers pool, clubhouse, walking trails. Second bedroom has a queen pull out bed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1895 sqft
Direct views of the intracoastal, Rare first floor unit, no stairs! Rare 3 Bed/ 3 Bathroom 1st Floor unit. Light Bright Unit with Intracoastal views. Private fenced in patio, Unit has Full size washer and Dryer. Ceramic floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
370 Golfview Road
370 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
SEAMARK 302 features new plank tile flooring throughout the spacious condo with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen w/jade granite countertops, warm wood cabinetry + stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1208 Marine Way
1208 Marine Way East, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1118 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Old Port Cove. Beautiful sunsets in a waterfront building offers 24 hour security, pool, sauna, library, community room & private marina.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Old Port Cove
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
419 Us Hwy 1
419 US Route 1, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
880 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 in the heart of North Palm Beach. Come and see this beautiful unit overlooking the pool.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Old Port Cove
108 Lakeshore Drive
108 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1637 sqft
Great sunrise views from this 2 bed room, 2 bath unit with large wrap balcony, Enjoy Sandpiper Grille located on site that delivers to your door. On site pool, hot tuband large grill area.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.
1 of 38
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
390 Golfview Road
390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
312 Southwind Drive
312 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
842 sqft
tiled floors throughout - tiled kitchen counter tops,crown moldings, upgraded baths - Fenced Courtyard - Community pool - great location close to everything in the palm beaches : Dock available for additional $100 per month.. no dogs allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
101 Doolen Court
101 Doolen Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
55+ Communty with beautiful pool overlooking the Intracoastal in North Palm Beach. This cozy, ,furnished 2/2 condo on second floor has a screened patio with great views of the canal and the Intracoastal. Community laundry on each floor.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
731 Hummingbird Way Way
731 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live next to the water in the wonderful town of North Palm Beach! This Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath has everything you are looking for.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
394 Golfview Road
394 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA townhome/condo in ''Royale Harbour'' has been fully renovated and has many desirable features.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
113 Renaissance Drive
113 Renaissance Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Gracious two level townhome, private screen enclosed pool and large two car garage. Very private gated community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
735 Hummingbird Way
735 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice first floor two bed, two bath apartment. Peaceful area on the Earman River with pool access and dock available for lease $200 a month. Pets allowed. Personal Trucks okay.
Results within 1 mile of North Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1015 Lake Shore Drive
1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater,
Similar Pages
North Palm Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Palm Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach Accessible ApartmentsNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Balcony
North Palm Beach Apartments with GarageNorth Palm Beach Apartments with GymNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Palm Beach Apartments with PoolNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL