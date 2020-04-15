All apartments in North Fort Myers
Find more places like 3252 Magnolia Landing LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Fort Myers, FL
/
3252 Magnolia Landing LN
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

3252 Magnolia Landing LN

3252 Magnolia Landing Lane · (239) 340-5750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Fort Myers
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3252 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Jacaranda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
shuffle board
internet access
Furnished annual rental - ready for occupancy! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you relax on the large screened lanai and take in the view on the lake and 10th fairway. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet, prep and entertaining space. Located in the gated community Magnolia Landing Golf and Country Club, here you will find an 18-hole Championship golf course with over 7,200 yards, Golf Shop, Restaurant, resort style pool, fitness center, lap pool, bocce ball, shuffleboard and more! Monthly rental rate includes lawn services, basic cable, HOA dues and trash removal. It does not include electric, water and sewer or internet. Rental application fee of $35 is required to process your application. First month’s rent, Security Deposit of $1,500 and HOA application fee of $50 are due after approval and 5 business days prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN have any available units?
3252 Magnolia Landing LN has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN have?
Some of 3252 Magnolia Landing LN's amenities include gym, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 Magnolia Landing LN currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Magnolia Landing LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Magnolia Landing LN pet-friendly?
No, 3252 Magnolia Landing LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN offer parking?
No, 3252 Magnolia Landing LN does not offer parking.
Does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 Magnolia Landing LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN have a pool?
Yes, 3252 Magnolia Landing LN has a pool.
Does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN have accessible units?
No, 3252 Magnolia Landing LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 Magnolia Landing LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3252 Magnolia Landing LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3252 Magnolia Landing LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3252 Magnolia Landing LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity