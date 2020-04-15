3252 Magnolia Landing LN

Amenities

Furnished annual rental - ready for occupancy! Enjoy the peace and quiet as you relax on the large screened lanai and take in the view on the lake and 10th fairway. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet, prep and entertaining space. Located in the gated community Magnolia Landing Golf and Country Club, here you will find an 18-hole Championship golf course with over 7,200 yards, Golf Shop, Restaurant, resort style pool, fitness center, lap pool, bocce ball, shuffleboard and more! Monthly rental rate includes lawn services, basic cable, HOA dues and trash removal. It does not include electric, water and sewer or internet. Rental application fee of $35 is required to process your application. First month’s rent, Security Deposit of $1,500 and HOA application fee of $50 are due after approval and 5 business days prior to move-in.