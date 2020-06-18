All apartments in North Fort Myers
2746 Winona DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

2746 Winona DR

2746 Winona Dr · (239) 333-8977
Location

2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Diplomat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Front unit · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $845 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50 for water) & landscaping. Wood laminate flooring * There is NO washer / dryer set, dishwasher, lanai, fence, or garage here * 2 beds / 1 baths. Max occupants is 4 & DOES include children. SMOKING PROHIBITED. In order to qualify: Everyone over age 18 must have at least 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history or home ownership (WITH NO GAPS / LAPSES / OR LIVING W/ FAMILY) no evictions, & evidence of $2300 NET monthly income shown with June pay stub or March & April & May bank statements. In order to apply after you view unit, text pic of drivers licenses & everyone over age 18 must pay $50 application fee on 1 MONEY ORDER to Lyons Real Estate. Our office also requires *separate* $500 holding fee be paid in order to take property off market & hold it (for up to 30 days only) This $500 holding fee will go towards first month's rent, if approved. However, if declined, this $500 is fully refundable. PETS NOT ALLOWED HERE, LARGE OR SMALL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Winona DR have any available units?
2746 Winona DR has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2746 Winona DR have?
Some of 2746 Winona DR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Winona DR currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Winona DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Winona DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Winona DR is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Winona DR offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Winona DR does offer parking.
Does 2746 Winona DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Winona DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Winona DR have a pool?
No, 2746 Winona DR does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Winona DR have accessible units?
No, 2746 Winona DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Winona DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Winona DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Winona DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Winona DR does not have units with air conditioning.
