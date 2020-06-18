Amenities

Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $845 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50 for water) & landscaping. Wood laminate flooring * There is NO washer / dryer set, dishwasher, lanai, fence, or garage here * 2 beds / 1 baths. Max occupants is 4 & DOES include children. SMOKING PROHIBITED. In order to qualify: Everyone over age 18 must have at least 550 credit score, 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history or home ownership (WITH NO GAPS / LAPSES / OR LIVING W/ FAMILY) no evictions, & evidence of $2300 NET monthly income shown with June pay stub or March & April & May bank statements. In order to apply after you view unit, text pic of drivers licenses & everyone over age 18 must pay $50 application fee on 1 MONEY ORDER to Lyons Real Estate. Our office also requires *separate* $500 holding fee be paid in order to take property off market & hold it (for up to 30 days only) This $500 holding fee will go towards first month's rent, if approved. However, if declined, this $500 is fully refundable. PETS NOT ALLOWED HERE, LARGE OR SMALL