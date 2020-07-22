1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous Waterfront 2 Bedroom!!! - Property Id: 311049



Welcome to paradise! Beautiful waterfront home in a charming community on the stunning Caloosahatchee River! This HUGE 2 bed/1 bath will be ready by the 15th of July, you really have to come see it! Now accepting applications!!! Fishing pier, boat storage, ramp, docks, and brand-new laundry onsite! Our location is impeccable, the sunrises will leave you breathless, and the fishing will keep you here forever!!! Pet friendly for pups under 30lbs with a pet fee.



Message us here or Email our coordinating manager before submitting applications as our units move quick and availability changes daily. riversedgeswfl@gmail.com

Check us out at riversedgeswf.com or Google us...rivers edge communities east and west



River's Edge Community Features: New Fishing Pier, Boat Storage with Docks and a Ramp, New Laundry Equipment, and Street Lights, onsite management and maintenance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1064-n.-tamiami-tr.-north-fort-myers-fl-unit-d-14/311049

Property Id 311049



(RLNE5954186)