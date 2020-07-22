All apartments in North Fort Myers
North Fort Myers, FL
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14

1064 North Tamiami Trail · (239) 995-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D 14 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous Waterfront 2 Bedroom!!! - Property Id: 311049

Welcome to paradise! Beautiful waterfront home in a charming community on the stunning Caloosahatchee River! This HUGE 2 bed/1 bath will be ready by the 15th of July, you really have to come see it! Now accepting applications!!! Fishing pier, boat storage, ramp, docks, and brand-new laundry onsite! Our location is impeccable, the sunrises will leave you breathless, and the fishing will keep you here forever!!! Pet friendly for pups under 30lbs with a pet fee.

River's Edge Community Features: New Fishing Pier, Boat Storage with Docks and a Ramp, New Laundry Equipment, and Street Lights, onsite management and maintenance.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 have any available units?
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 have?
Some of 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 currently offering any rent specials?
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 is pet friendly.
Does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 offer parking?
No, 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 does not offer parking.
Does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 have a pool?
No, 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 does not have a pool.
Does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 have accessible units?
No, 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 N. Tamiami Tr. D 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
