North Fort Myers, FL
106 S Pioneer St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:14 AM

106 S Pioneer St

106 South Pioneer Street · (239) 939-0001
Location

106 South Pioneer Street, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.There is a washer dryer facility on site but not in the home. Please keep in mind this is a fully furnished seasonal rental, It is stocked with everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Currently it is rented out for the months of December 2020-March 31 2021. If you are interested in renting it out from now till December 2020 or for the months of April 1st- November 2021 please schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S Pioneer St have any available units?
106 S Pioneer St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 S Pioneer St have?
Some of 106 S Pioneer St's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and shuffle board. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 S Pioneer St currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Pioneer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Pioneer St pet-friendly?
No, 106 S Pioneer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 106 S Pioneer St offer parking?
No, 106 S Pioneer St does not offer parking.
Does 106 S Pioneer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 S Pioneer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Pioneer St have a pool?
Yes, 106 S Pioneer St has a pool.
Does 106 S Pioneer St have accessible units?
No, 106 S Pioneer St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Pioneer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S Pioneer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S Pioneer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 S Pioneer St does not have units with air conditioning.
