106 S Pioneer St

Amenities
This home is located in North Ft Myers, in the subdivision of Pioneer Village. Its a really cute and nicely kept 2 bed 2 bath mobile home. On site there is a community pool, shuffle board, and tennis court right there for your use.There is a washer dryer facility on site but not in the home. Please keep in mind this is a fully furnished seasonal rental, It is stocked with everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Currently it is rented out for the months of December 2020-March 31 2021. If you are interested in renting it out from now till December 2020 or for the months of April 1st- November 2021 please schedule your showing.