Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

302 BALLARD AVENUE

302 Ballard Avenue · (407) 252-0234
Location

302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL 32724

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland
Marketing Description
This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout. New kitchen with stainless appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryers. Private back porch. Plenty of parking. Convenient to Downtown, Stetson University, Daytona State. Lawn care is included.

Pets welcome

Not section 8 approved

Move-in money:
1st months rent $1,600
Technology fee $20 per month
Deposit $1,700
Administrative fee $100
To move-in $3,420

Verifiable income must be at least $4,000.

Application fee $60 per person over the age of 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 BALLARD AVENUE have any available units?
302 BALLARD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 BALLARD AVENUE have?
Some of 302 BALLARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 BALLARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
302 BALLARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 BALLARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 BALLARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 302 BALLARD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 302 BALLARD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 302 BALLARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 BALLARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 BALLARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 302 BALLARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 302 BALLARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 302 BALLARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 BALLARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 BALLARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 BALLARD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 BALLARD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
