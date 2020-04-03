302 BALLARD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland

Marketing Description

This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout. New kitchen with stainless appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryers. Private back porch. Plenty of parking. Convenient to Downtown, Stetson University, Daytona State. Lawn care is included.



Pets welcome



Not section 8 approved



Move-in money:

1st months rent $1,600

Technology fee $20 per month

Deposit $1,700

Administrative fee $100

To move-in $3,420



Verifiable income must be at least $4,000.



Application fee $60 per person over the age of 18