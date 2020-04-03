302 BALLARD AVENUE

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland
Marketing Description
This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout. New kitchen with stainless appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryers. Private back porch. Plenty of parking. Convenient to Downtown, Stetson University, Daytona State. Lawn care is included.
Pets welcome
Not section 8 approved
Move-in money:
1st months rent $1,600
Technology fee $20 per month
Deposit $1,700
Administrative fee $100
To move-in $3,420
Verifiable income must be at least $4,000.
Application fee $60 per person over the age of 18