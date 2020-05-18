All apartments in Nocatee
97 WILLOW FALLS TRL
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:25 PM

97 WILLOW FALLS TRL

97 Willow Falls Trail · No Longer Available
Location

97 Willow Falls Trail, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Willowcove within Nocatee in St. Johns County. This3 car garage home has an office with french doors and nice sized formal dining room for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, SS appliances and double oven. Over sized living room with sliding glass doors leading out to covered lanai. Sep. flex room. MB has walk-in closet. Master bath has sep. shower and garden tub, his/her vanity. Plenty of storage space. Rent includes amenities and weed control. Property is owner managed. One small dog ok with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL have any available units?
97 WILLOW FALLS TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL have?
Some of 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL currently offering any rent specials?
97 WILLOW FALLS TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL is pet friendly.
Does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL offer parking?
Yes, 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL offers parking.
Does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL have a pool?
Yes, 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL has a pool.
Does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL have accessible units?
No, 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 WILLOW FALLS TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
