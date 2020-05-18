97 WILLOW FALLS TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Willowcove within Nocatee in St. Johns County. This3 car garage home has an office with french doors and nice sized formal dining room for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, SS appliances and double oven. Over sized living room with sliding glass doors leading out to covered lanai. Sep. flex room. MB has walk-in closet. Master bath has sep. shower and garden tub, his/her vanity. Plenty of storage space. Rent includes amenities and weed control. Property is owner managed. One small dog ok with approval.