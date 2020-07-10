90 KENMORE AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accessible pool

Enjoy convenience of a short walk or golf cart ride to A-rated K-8 Valley Ridge Academy. This property is more than just a home, spend your time enjoying miles of trails, kayaking, splash, lazy river, zip line, spray park, and much more in this Master Planned Community. This Pool Home in Austin Park has everything you need. Open concept, spacious modern kitchen and living overlooking the Pool over water and preserve. Side yard with a fireplace, this backyard is a private resort. Lawn, Pool care and state of the art Nocatee amenities included with the rent. Tenants to carry renter's insurance. Pets allowed with owner's approval and a non refundable deposit of $500 per pet.Enjoy your healthy resort living!