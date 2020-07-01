All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:45 AM

696 RIVER RUN BLVD

696 River Run Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

696 River Run Blvd, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. We are offering for RENTa block built 3 bdrm Cayman model w/storm rm & shutters overlooking a beautiful pond w/fountain! The home features gorgeous landscaping, paver drive & beautiful wood flrs, 12' ceilings, extended screened lanai w/new above ground hot tub, granite counters, newly painted interior, eat-in kitchen, 42'' cab, ceiling fans & speakers & garage storage cabinets. Renters also enjoy DW amenities; indoor/outdoor pools & spas, pickle ball, fitness center, sauna, cafe', tennis, bocce & full time activity director! Nocatee amenities & shopping just minutes away. PVBeach shopping, clubs, restaurants + ocean only 10+ min away! LANDLORD PAYS FOR ALL LAWN CUTTING, TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES. Minimum 12 mos leases. Pets-No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD have any available units?
696 RIVER RUN BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD have?
Some of 696 RIVER RUN BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 RIVER RUN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
696 RIVER RUN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 RIVER RUN BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 696 RIVER RUN BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 696 RIVER RUN BLVD offers parking.
Does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 RIVER RUN BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 696 RIVER RUN BLVD has a pool.
Does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 696 RIVER RUN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 696 RIVER RUN BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 696 RIVER RUN BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 RIVER RUN BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

