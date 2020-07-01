696 RIVER RUN BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. We are offering for RENTa block built 3 bdrm Cayman model w/storm rm & shutters overlooking a beautiful pond w/fountain! The home features gorgeous landscaping, paver drive & beautiful wood flrs, 12' ceilings, extended screened lanai w/new above ground hot tub, granite counters, newly painted interior, eat-in kitchen, 42'' cab, ceiling fans & speakers & garage storage cabinets. Renters also enjoy DW amenities; indoor/outdoor pools & spas, pickle ball, fitness center, sauna, cafe', tennis, bocce & full time activity director! Nocatee amenities & shopping just minutes away. PVBeach shopping, clubs, restaurants + ocean only 10+ min away! LANDLORD PAYS FOR ALL LAWN CUTTING, TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES. Minimum 12 mos leases. Pets-No Cats