696 RIVER RUN BLVD

Amenities
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. We are offering for RENTa block built 3 bdrm Cayman model w/storm rm & shutters overlooking a beautiful pond w/fountain! The home features gorgeous landscaping, paver drive & beautiful wood flrs, 12' ceilings, extended screened lanai w/new above ground hot tub, granite counters, newly painted interior, eat-in kitchen, 42'' cab, ceiling fans & speakers & garage storage cabinets. Renters also enjoy DW amenities; indoor/outdoor pools & spas, pickle ball, fitness center, sauna, cafe', tennis, bocce & full time activity director! Nocatee amenities & shopping just minutes away. PVBeach shopping, clubs, restaurants + ocean only 10+ min away! LANDLORD PAYS FOR ALL LAWN CUTTING, TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES. Minimum 12 mos leases. Pets-No Cats