63 CORTONA LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

WOW! This beautiful home in the Nocatee Towncenter features 3 bedrooms plus office, 2.5 bath rooms, open floor plan, crystal chandeliers, and crown molding. The stunning kitchen has stainless steel GE appliances, a 5 burner gas range, a large island with quartz countertops, tile backsplash and a formal dining area! Engineered hardwood floors throughout, carpet in all bedrooms. Spanish tile roof, partially fenced yard, and extended screened lanai (hot tub excluded)! Located on a beautiful spacious corner lot in Siena at the Nocatee Towncenter, small park in front of the house, 2-car garage, large paved driveway. Walking distance or a short golf cart or bike ride to Splash and Spray water parks. Just minutes from the beach, dining and shopping. Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle!