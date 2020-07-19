All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 63 CORTONA LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
63 CORTONA LN
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

63 CORTONA LN

63 Cortona Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

63 Cortona Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW! This beautiful home in the Nocatee Towncenter features 3 bedrooms plus office, 2.5 bath rooms, open floor plan, crystal chandeliers, and crown molding. The stunning kitchen has stainless steel GE appliances, a 5 burner gas range, a large island with quartz countertops, tile backsplash and a formal dining area! Engineered hardwood floors throughout, carpet in all bedrooms. Spanish tile roof, partially fenced yard, and extended screened lanai (hot tub excluded)! Located on a beautiful spacious corner lot in Siena at the Nocatee Towncenter, small park in front of the house, 2-car garage, large paved driveway. Walking distance or a short golf cart or bike ride to Splash and Spray water parks. Just minutes from the beach, dining and shopping. Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 CORTONA LN have any available units?
63 CORTONA LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 63 CORTONA LN have?
Some of 63 CORTONA LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 CORTONA LN currently offering any rent specials?
63 CORTONA LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 CORTONA LN pet-friendly?
No, 63 CORTONA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 63 CORTONA LN offer parking?
Yes, 63 CORTONA LN offers parking.
Does 63 CORTONA LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 CORTONA LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 CORTONA LN have a pool?
Yes, 63 CORTONA LN has a pool.
Does 63 CORTONA LN have accessible units?
No, 63 CORTONA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 63 CORTONA LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 CORTONA LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 CORTONA LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 CORTONA LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee Apartments with Balconies
Nocatee Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GAGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Flagler Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville